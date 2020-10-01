 Back To Top
National

Moon, Merkel set for phone talks to discuss bilateral cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 1, 2020 - 11:27       Updated : Oct 1, 2020 - 11:27
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in will have a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, Cheong Wa Dae said.

During the phone talks scheduled for 6 p.m., the two leaders are expected to delve into their countries' collaboration in their COVID-19 response, the presidential office here said.

Moon also plans to request Germany's support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post of the World Trade Organization during the phone conversation with Merkel.

The upcoming communication marks the two leaders' first direct contact since they had a summit meeting in October 2018 in Brussels, Belgium, on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Meeting there. (Yonhap)
