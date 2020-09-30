Only 'absolute strength to prevent war' can safeguard peace: NK diplomat

(UN)





North Korea reaffirmed its resolve to maintain its military capabilities Tuesday, insisting peace can only be safeguarded when one possesses "absolute strength" to prevent war.



"It is an undeniable reality of today that cutting edge military hardware, including stealth fighters, continue to be introduced into the Korean Peninsula and nuclear strike means of all kinds of directly aimed at the DPRK," Kim Song, the head of North Korea's mission to the United Nations, said in a speech at the UN General Debate.



"The conclusion we have drawn is that peace never comes off itself, by a mere wish of one side and it is not granted by someone else, either. In the present world where high handedness based on strength is rampant, genuine peace can only be safeguarded when one possesses absolute strength to prevent war itself," he added.



The North Korean diplomat claimed his country has obtained full security on its own.



"As we have obtained the reliable and effective war deterrent for self-defense by tightening our belts, peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, and the region. And now formally defended," he told the world body.



North Korea declared perfecting its nuclear and long-range missile capabilities after staging its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017, which was followed by a series of intercontinental ballistic missile launches. (Yonhap)



