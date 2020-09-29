 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

USITC rejects SK Innovation’s request for forensic inspection of LG Chem

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Sept 29, 2020 - 15:09       Updated : Sept 29, 2020 - 15:09


In the latest development of an ongoing patent lawsuit SK Innovation filed against LG Chem a year ago in September 2019, the US International Trade Commission on Tuesday dismissed SK Innovation’s request for a forensic inspection of LG Chem for the alleged unauthorized export of SK Innovation data.

On Sept. 1, SK Innovation filed a motion asking for a forensic inspection of LG Chem. SK Innovation claimed that when LG Chem officials visited SK Innovation headquarters on July 20 to conduct a forensic inspection in search of destroyed documents inside SK Innovation’s system, they allegedly used a USB drive to transfer SK Innovation’s data and attempted to leave the building with the storage drive. LG Chem immediately denied SK Innovation’s allegation.

Although the USITC did not specify the reasons, it turned down SK Innovation’s motion.

“Having reviewed the pleadings and the arguments contained therein, SK Innovation’s motion is hereby denied,” the USITC said.

The decision came after the Office of Unfair Import Investigations -- an independent investigative body under the USITC -- recently submitted a written opinion to the USITC in favor of LG Chem.

In the written letter, the OUII said that SK Innovation’s patent for the 994 battery was based on LG Chem’s A7 battery cell and that SK Innovation had launched a companywide campaign to destroy documents related to its knowledge of LG Chem’s A7 battery cell technology even after the court issued an order to SK Innovation in March to find and submit any such documents in its possession. 

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114