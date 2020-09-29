BTS' upcoming online concert to feature up-to-date technologies

(Big Hit Entertainment)



K-pop sensation BTS will catch the eyes of its long-waiting fans with fresh up-to-date viewing experiences at its upcoming live online concert next month, its management agency said Tuesday.



The online concert titled "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10 and at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11, according to Big Hit Entertainment.



During the two-hour event, the septet will perform on a scale equivalent to an offline concert, featuring augmented reality and extended reality software technology with high-definition content.



A multi-view live streaming service will also help audiences select and enjoy various scenes taken from six different angles on a real-time basis.



"We are preparing an unprecedented stage and a variety of set lists for fans who are missing offline concerts that have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Big Hit said.



The Oct. 10-11 concerts were originally set to take place in-person in Seoul under government-led seat distancing guidelines, with a paid simultaneous streaming service.



But Big Hit canceled the in-person element last week due to nationwide tightened social distancing stemming from a recent spike in coronavirus cases across South Korea.



BTS' previous paid online concert, "Bang Bang Con: The Live," in June, set a new Guinness World record for "most viewers for a music concert livestream," attracting 756,000 viewers in 107 countries and regions across the world.


