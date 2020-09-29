LG tipped to release rollable TV next month

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, is expected to release the industry‘s first rollable TV next month, sources here said Tuesday, as the company tries to expand its presence in the high-end TV market.



LG recently opened a website dedicated to the Signature OLED R to receive preorders from its VVIP customers, according to the sources.



After holding an event for its customers in Seoul, LG is expected to launch the rollable TV in the market in late October, they said.



The price of the Signature OLED R has been reportedly set at over 100 million won ($85,400).



LG’s rollable TV, with a 65-inch screen that rises from a box and can be rolled up inside, was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the United States last year.



The world‘s top OLED TV maker originally planned to launch the rollable TV in 2019, but its mass production has been delayed due to OLED display supply and yield rate issues.



At this year’s CES, LG unveiled a different model of its rollable TV with a screen that rolls down from the ceiling. (Yonhap)