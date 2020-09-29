Over 30% of major Korean firms cut greenhouse emissions by double digits: data

(123rf)





More than 30 percent of major Korean companies sliced greenhouse gas emissions more than 10 percent last year, according to the data from CEO Score Tuesday.



The corporate data tracker requested greenhouse gas emission data from the top 500 Korean companies and analyzed the data submitted by 200 of them. Then, CEO Score examined how much greenhouse gas they emitted per 100 million won ($85,470) of revenue. Results showed that 67 companies reduced their greenhouse gas emissions per 100 million won by more than 10 percent last year compared to 2017.



Posco Energy took the top spot by slashing greenhouse gas emissions 56 percent to 307.3 metric tons per 100 million won last year from 698.3 tons per 100 million won in 2017, followed by Shinsegae which saw a 49.8 percent decline in the same period.



Electronics companies such as LG Electronics and LS Cable & System ranked fourth and 10th, respectively, witnessing a 47.8 percent and 36.5 percent decrease.



Energy companies including Korea Gas Corp. and GS E&R each took 11th and 12th place, recording a 35 percent and 34.8 percent cut.



Shipbuilding, heavy machinery and equipment companies including Korea Aerospace Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries clinched 14th and 19th place, respectively, seeing a 33 percent and 27.1 percent decrease.



In terms of sheer amount of greenhouse gases emitted, Posco discharged the most last year, with 81.4 million tons. Posco was followed by state-run utility Korea Power Corp.’s five subsidiary power companies Korea South-East Power, Korea East-West Power, Korea Southern Power, Korea Western Power, and Korea Midland Power, which emitted 53.3 million tons, 39 million tons, 36.6 million tons, 34.6 million tons and 34.2 million tons, respectively.



Hyundai Steel and Samsung Electronics also emitted more than 10 million tons of greenhouse gases last year, releasing 22.2 million tons and 11.1 million tons, respectively.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)