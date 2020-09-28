In phone talks with Moon, Putin says Russia set to cooperate on Korea peace: Cheong Wa Dae

South Korean President Moon Jae-in holds phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)



Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday in phone talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that Moscow is ready to continue cooperation on efforts to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to Cheong Wa Dae.



Putin also took note of the Moon administration's push for the normalization of inter-Korean relations and expressed "expectations" for the resumption of dialogue "by the parties concerned," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok said after their 35-minute conversation.



The phone conversation came on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Seoul and Moscow establishing their diplomatic ties.



Moon told Putin that his government will continue the drive for the denuclearization of Korea and the establishment of permanent peace despite "difficult conditions."



Moon requested Russia's constructive role and support, Kang said.



Moon and Putin exchanged opinions on the security situations on the peninsula, Kang added without elaborating whether they discussed the recent fatal shooting by North Korean troops of a South Korean fisheries official.



The leaders agreed to develop the "friendly, cooperative" relations between Seoul and Moscow in a more mutually beneficial and forward-looking way.



Putin was quoted as saying that South Korea is one of Russia's "important cooperation partners" in the Asia-Pacific region.



Putin added he expects active cooperation between the two countries in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), innovative technologies, medical tourism, agricultural machinery production, the Arctic route development, and the oil, gas and shipbuilding industries, the spokesman said.



Regarding the response to COVID-19, Moon suggested close cooperation for the development and equitable supply of vaccines.



Moon then asked Russia to join the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), based in Seoul, and Putin promised "consideration" of the issue through the health authorities, Kang added.



Moon requested Russia's support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the next head of the World Trade Organization (WTO). (Yonhap)