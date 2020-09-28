 Back To Top
Business

Ssangyong E&C wins redevelopment contract in Goyang

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 17:58       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 17:58
Ssangyong E&C’s The Platinum blue print for Goyang redevelopment zone (Ssangyong E&C)
Ssangyong Engineering and Construction said Monday it had won an urban redevelopment contract worth about 65 billion won, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

The construction firm said it was chosen as the constructor for the urban redevelopment project in Goyang-dong, and attributed its achievement to the good performance of its apartment brand The Platinum. Ssangyong said it has supplied a total of nine residential complexes for 5,622 households across the country this year. In addition, the company said its customized alternative design capabilities also aided to draw the result.

“We were able to win in the contract bid by recognizing the needs of the apartment union members in prior to our own promotions,” a Ssangyong E&C official said.

The Goyang-dong zone will be redeveloped into a The Platinum apartment complex of seven apartment buildings for 317 households, Ssangyong said.

The construction is scheduled to start in February 2023 and complete in April 2025.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
