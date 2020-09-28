LoL Worlds play-ins: A miracle for the underdogs

Leading up to the 2020 League of Legends World Championships, many knew this year would be different.



COVID-19 not only put an end to travel across China for the 10th year of LoL esports, but also made it impossible for teams from Vietnam to participate -- they were considered dark horses in the tournament. The South Korean members of PSG Talon would have to join the team later than planned due to quarantine and visa issues.



Also, all players aside from the Chinese teams had to go through a mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival, meaning they were confined to their hotel rooms during scrims and practice.



The usual handshakes between players after each game were replaced by fist bumps, and all the games were to be played without an audience. Riot Games announced that it was pushing to allow a limited audience at the finals, scheduled for Oct. 31 at Shanghai’s Pudong Soccer Stadium, but nothing is certain.



Another big change was Europe and China getting four teams to participate, instead of three, for the first time in LoL history because of their performance at international events in recent years, with the fourth seed teams starting at the play-in stage.



While the third seed from Korea, Gen.G, was also to start at the play-in stage, the last-minute absence of the Vietnamese teams meant Gen.G would go directly to the group stage.



So the play-in stage was divided into two groups of five, where two teams from each group will head to the group stage.



The representatives from Oceania, Brazil, Japan, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Turkey who all took the top spot in their respective regions to come to the Worlds Play-in, known as the wildcards, were expected to be less competitive than the last seed teams of the major regions.



The Mad Lions and the LGD, respectively the fourth seed teams of the EU and China, were expected to dominate their play-in stage groups along with Team Liquid, North America’s third seed. For LGD, no analyst doubted that they would qualify for the group stage and many thought they had a good chance of going undefeated.



When LGD was grouped with V3 of Japan, R7 of Latin America, PSG of Southeast Asia and Unicorns of Love of Russia, LGD and Unicorns of Love were heavy favorites for first seed in the group round robin that heads directly to the group stage.



However, the play-ins -- meant to be a stage for LGD to show off its power on home ground -- instead became a chance for the world to notice one of the least likely teams to make it out, PSG Talon.



The starting roster and substitute players of PSG Talon (Instagram)