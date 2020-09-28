Moon apologizes over killing of Seoul official by North Korea

President Moon Jae-in on Monday offered an apology to the people of South Korea in response to the shock and fury caused by the killing of a South Korean government official last week by North Korea, his office said Monday. He also expressed his condolences to the family of the civil servant who was shot dead on Sept. 22 by the North’s troops after drifting into its waters.
“The shock and rage the public felt can easily be expected. The government, which should defend the safety and lives of the people, expresses a deep apology,” President Moon Jae-in said at his weekly meeting with senior aides.
While saying that the government will step up efforts to defend peace and national security, Moon said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s apology is significant.
Last week the North sent a statement detailing its account of the slaying of the Korean civil servant, with an apology from Kim.
“It is a clear sign that the North does not want inter-Korean relations to reach a point of no return,” Moon said.
“In particular, I consider Chairman Kim Jong-un expressing an apology to our people to have special significance. The North Korean leader apologizing is an unprecedented event.”
At the meeting, Moon also urged the North to resume inter-Korean relations, and to reengage the military communications line between the two countries.
In June this year, Pyongyang blew up the inter-Korean liaison office near the border seven days after it cut off communications with Seoul.
The military hotline as of Monday remains severed, with a Seoul official saying “It’s still off on the other side. It has to be on if we want to reach the North.”
North Korea remains silent on the South’s request for a joint investigation, the Unification Ministry here said.
“The unification ministry is looking at the current situations very seriously and reviewing them carefully, while closely watching for an additional response from North Korea,” Yoh Sang-key, the ministry‘s spokesperson, said during a regular press briefing.
Meanwhile, South Korea‘s military explained it believed the North Koreans were trying to rescue the official but later came to find out that they shot him. The military said it was an abrupt turn of events, which delayed their response to the North.
The military declined to disclose what it had done by hour, but said it would cooperate with the Coast Guard probing into the matter to establish whether the official was making a defection and if the North had really incinerated his body after gunning him down.
Earlier in the day, South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun urged the North to agree to a joint probe, saying that it would bring a closure to the latest flare-up in tensions.
“The North Koreans have thrown a wet blanket over the inter-Korean ties that were on the brink of a thaw,” Chung said. “But we can’t let this be another hurdle if we want to go about making peace.”
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com
)
Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)