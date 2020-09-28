 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

'New Deal' fund to invest in 40 green, digital areas: minister

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Sept 28, 2020 - 15:04       Updated : Sept 28, 2020 - 15:40
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (Yonhap)
A planned 20 trillion-won ($16.8 billion) fund tied to Korean New Deal projects would funnel money into 197 items under 40 different green and digital areas, South Korea’s finance minister said Monday.

The fund -- which will be financed over the next five years -- will be established “early next year” and invest in areas including 5G, artificial intelligence, smart health care, renewable energy, robot technology and hydrogen vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said in a meeting of economy-related ministers.

Besides the 20 trillion-won fund, dubbed the New Deal Policy Fund, two other funds -- including a public fund that would provide tax benefits -- related to the Korean New Deal would be established as well.

The government said earlier that the New Deal Policy Fund would consist of 3 trillion won in government investment, 4 trillion won in investment from state-run financial institutions and 13 trillion won from private financial firms and the public.

The fund’s guidelines are to be updated with the aid of officials and experts across industries and finance in November.

To attract private investors, the government plans to hold related briefings and presentations from next month. A special committee would be launched to assess projects viable for financial support from the fund.

Meanwhile, the minister added that he expected the nation’s economy to see improvement in the July-September period from the previous quarter, but at a slower-than-expected pace due to the resurgence of the coronavirus here.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy contracted 3.2 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, with economic risks from the coronavirus weighing heavily on the country’s outbound shipments.

Hong pledged to bring about further economic growth in the fourth quarter through massive fiscal spending.

The Bank of Korea last month slashed its 2020 economic outlook to a sharper-than-expected contraction of 1.3 percent, as the nation’s daily coronavirus cases had been in the triple digits for more than a month since mid-August due to clusters linked to a church in Northern Seoul and a political rally.

The Korean New Deal is an economic stimulus package announced by the Moon Jae-in administration that would invest 160 trillion won by 2025, focusing on creating 1.9 million jobs and invigorating the virus-hit economy.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114