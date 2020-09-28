KBS Orchestra to bring LoL music out of screen and onto stage

Poster for “League of Legends Live: The Orchestra” (Sejong Center)
Music from the hit online video game League of Legends will be brought to life by an orchestra here.
“League of Legends Live: The Orchestra” will be held at the Sejong Center of Performing Arts in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Nov. 27-28. It will mark the first time that the Sejong Center is presenting a show with music from a video game. It will also be the first League of Legends concert hosted by Riot Games in Korea.
League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena video game by Riot Games. Released in 2009, the game is one of the most played PC games around the world.
The KBS Symphony Orchestra will present melodies of the game such as “Warriors,” a song by rock band Imagine Dragons for the game’s 2020 season cinematic video, and the Pentakill Medley from the game.
Conductor Christopher Lee, also known as Lee Byung-wook, will lead the orchestra. Lee has led various film concerts, including “Disney in Concert,” an orchestrated performance of scores from Disney motion pictures.
Scenes from the game will be projected on the screen during the performance, taking the audience to the League of Legends universe. A live band and an opera chorus troupe will also join in.
Tickets for the performance will open Monday. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, every other seat will be left vacant. Tickets cost from 30,000 won to 90,000 won.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)