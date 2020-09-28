Smartphone market heats up with new arrivals

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Samsung Electronics)

Suffering from stalled growth in recent years, the smartphone market remained dull until the first half of this year amid the gloomy sentiment driven by the pandemic.



But starting with Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note 20 launch in August followed by LG Electronics’ new swiveling form factor smartphone in September, the market is seeing consumer excitement grow again with the releases of new models.



Among others, the launches of new form factors seem to be leading the overall recovery of the mobile gadget market.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung’s two new foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip 5G, along with LG’s Wing have added to variety of the smartphone market.



Preorders for the 2.39 million won ($1,980) Galaxy Z Fold2 surpassed 80,000 units in five days, bringing consumers back to the high-end smartphone market.



Unveiled on Sept. 14, LG’s swiveling Wing smartphone is another highly anticipated model.



LG Wing (LG Electronics)