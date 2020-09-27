[Advertorial] LG Chem promotes environmental CSR

LG Chem, South Korea’s leading chemical company, is pushing ahead with its environmental corporate social responsibility vision “Green Connector.”The chemical company’s new CSR vision is dedicated to help conserve biodiversity, foster green education, expand use of renewable energy and support eco-friendly social enterprises.The company said it will newly recruit around 20 students to work with local ecologists on the ecosystem of Bamseom, a pair of uninhabited islets on the Han River in Seoul to convey to teenagers the importance of solving environmental problems.The student-ecologist team will conduct research for biodiversity starting in October to later create study materials to distribute to regional children’s centers.To nurture future talents in the science and environmental areas, LG Chem is running a wide range of educational programs. Earlier this year, the company invited 200 university students to take part in a mentorship program with diverse educational programs. Since 2005, a total of 7,200 students have participated in LG Chem’s educational programs, the company said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LG Chem will operate its educational program online during the second half this year.The company will also increase cooperation with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and local nonprofit organization Community Chest of Korea to combat climate change by utilizing renewable energy.Through the partnership, they will continue building solar panels at public facilities and donate generated financial benefits to youth programs. The chemical firm said the program would help local facilities to save energy and maintenance costs, while reducing greenhouse gases.LG Chem also financially supports local companies that are developing environmentally-friendly businesses. The company plans to offer 16 billion won ($13 million) to help social economy enterprises to promote eco-conscious business models that local communities can benefit from in partnership with LG Electronics.