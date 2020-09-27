Online content for the Chuseok holidays

Chuseok, the Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving, is all about families returning to their hometowns and paying tribute to their ancestors by visiting graves and sharing a big meal. Also, the Chuseok holidays are the busiest time of the year for movie theaters with lots of new family movies being released.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic has the Health Ministry strongly encouraging the public to stay home and keep a safe distance during the nation’s major traditional holiday.



Although following the government’s safety guidelines may take away some of the joy of Chuseok, there is loads of online content to keep everyone entertained through this year’s five-day holiday period.



The following is a brief introduction to some of the online offerings that people can check out during the holidays.





Poster of Netflix’s new original series “The School Nurse Files” (Netflix)



‘The School Nurse Files’ from Netflix



Netflix Korea’s main feature for the season is its new original series “The School Nurse Files,” a spokesperson told The Korea Herald.



The fantasy original series was released Sept. 25, less than a week before the traditional holiday. The series, based on the popular novel “School Nurse Ahn Eun-young” by Chung Se-rang, will be a great comfort to those staying home during the holidays and feeling a little lonely.



“The School Nurse Files” begins by introducing main character Ahn Eun-young, played by Jung Yu-mi, who has a special ability to see monsters called “jellies,” which are created from the residue of human desire but are not visible to other people. Throughout the six episodes, Ahn protects students from jellies together with another teacher, Hong In-pyo, played by Nam Joo-hyuk.



The global platform operator also recommends movies “Enola Holmes” and “The Devil All the Time,” and TV series “Ratched,” which were all released in September.





Scenes of Watcha’s exclusive TV series “Devs” (Watcha)