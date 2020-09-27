 Back To Top
National

324 people injected with mishandled flu vaccines: authorities

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 27, 2020 - 09:27       Updated : Sept 27, 2020 - 09:27

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

More than 300 South Koreans have been injected with seasonal flu vaccines that should not have been administered due to storage problems, but no side effects have been reported, health authorities said Saturday.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said 324 people received the vaccines that were not supposed to be administered after being exposed to room temperature.

The figure marked a hike from Friday, when the agency reported 224 people received the flu shots.

Still, none of the people injected with such vaccines have showed abnormal reactions, the agency said.

Inactivated vaccines should be stored in refrigerators, and exposure to room temperature could result in decreased vaccine potency and increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.

But the safety of those vaccines exposed to room temperature has yet to be determined. (Yonhap)


