Entertainment

BTS agency wins defamation suits against malicious online troll

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 26, 2020 - 11:26       Updated : Sept 26, 2020 - 11:26

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


Big Hit Entertainment, the label-management agency of BTS, has won multiple defamation suits against an individual who has repeatedly posted malicious comments about the global K-pop group on the internet.

According to Big Hit Entertainment, the person, whose identity was withheld, was recently fined 4 million won (US$3,400) in total by the Seoul Eastern District Court for three separate criminal complaints for defamation.

Big Hit added that the company was filing additional separate criminal complaints against those who have posted malicious comments even after being questioned by the police.

The company also noted it was providing law enforcement with postings that make light of police investigations or spread false information on the legal proceedings. (Yonhap)

