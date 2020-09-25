 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Graphic News] K-pop buzz on Twitter grows substantially despite COVID-19

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 22:46       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 22:46




Despite COVID-19 having bogged down the global entertainment industry, the conversation and buzz surrounding K-pop on the social media platform Twitter have increased substantially in the past year.

The number of K-pop-related tweets on the global social media platform from July 2019 to June 2020 reached 6.1 billion, up 15 percent from the 5.3 billion tally from a year prior, according to data compiled by Twitter Korea together with music startup Space Oddity’s fandom analytics dashboard K-Pop Radar.

In celebration of roughly a decade of a significant K-pop presence on Twitter, the company partnered with Space Oddity to conduct a comprehensive analysis of tweets about 122 leading artists across 20 different markets to monitor how the social media platform was facilitating the conversation on K-pop. (Yonhap)



