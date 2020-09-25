 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Merz Aesthetics picks Gwyneth Paltrow as global face

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:49       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:49
(Merz Aesthetics)
(Merz Aesthetics)
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has become the face of Merz Aesthetics’ global campaign for its botulinum toxin product Xeomin, Merz Korea said Friday.

Paltrow has been using Xeomin for years before she agreed to become the ambassador for the wrinkle-removing neurotoxin, according to Merz Aesthetics.

This global campaign is built on Paltrow’s principles for beauty, which is that women should permit themselves to do whatever they need for their happiness.

Paltrow will use the hashtag #DareToSelfCare on social media to encourage women to have time of their own, and to care for their beauty.

Xeomin is the world’s first BTX to contain only the pure neurotoxin without complex proteins, enabling a minimized chance of users building tolerance to the toxin.

Xeomin is distributed in 73 countries.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114