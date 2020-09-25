Merz Aesthetics picks Gwyneth Paltrow as global face

(Merz Aesthetics)
Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow has become the face of Merz Aesthetics’ global campaign for its botulinum toxin product Xeomin, Merz Korea said Friday.
Paltrow has been using Xeomin for years before she agreed to become the ambassador for the wrinkle-removing neurotoxin, according to Merz Aesthetics.
This global campaign is built on Paltrow’s principles for beauty, which is that women should permit themselves to do whatever they need for their happiness.
Paltrow will use the hashtag #DareToSelfCare on social media to encourage women to have time of their own, and to care for their beauty.
Xeomin is the world’s first BTX to contain only the pure neurotoxin without complex proteins, enabling a minimized chance of users building tolerance to the toxin.
Xeomin is distributed in 73 countries.
