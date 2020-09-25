 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Hyundai Motor Group appoints Alain Raposo to lead powertrain unit

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:52       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:52
Alain Raposo (Hyundai Motor Group)
Alain Raposo (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group appointed powertrain expert Alain Raposo as executive vice president in charge of its powertrain tech unit at the group’s research and development division on Friday.

Hyundai said Raposo will be responsible for engine, transmission and electrification development for Hyundai and Kia brands at the group’s global R&D headquarters, starting Monday.

According to the automaker, Raposo is an expert who has led the research and development for powertrains, electric vehicles and battery development for over 30 years at major automakers, including Renault, Nissan and Groupe PSA.

Before joining Hyundai, he was in charge of developing the powertrain, battery and chassis at Groupe PSA.

“It is with great pride and honor for me to arrive at Hyundai Motor Group, which I consider as the company with the fastest growth in technology, quality and business expansion in the automotive industry,” Raposo said.

“We are pleased to have Alain join Hyundai Motor Group,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D. “In addition, Alain brings powertrain electrification experience, making us even stronger on our way to become the leading smart mobility solution provider.”

The carmaker said it plans to launch a total of 44 electrified vehicles, including 23 battery electric vehicle models, by 2025.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114