Hyundai Motor Group appoints Alain Raposo to lead powertrain unit

Alain Raposo (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group appointed powertrain expert Alain Raposo as executive vice president in charge of its powertrain tech unit at the group’s research and development division on Friday.
Hyundai said Raposo will be responsible for engine, transmission and electrification development for Hyundai and Kia brands at the group’s global R&D headquarters, starting Monday.
According to the automaker, Raposo is an expert who has led the research and development for powertrains, electric vehicles and battery development for over 30 years at major automakers, including Renault, Nissan and Groupe PSA.
Before joining Hyundai, he was in charge of developing the powertrain, battery and chassis at Groupe PSA.
“It is with great pride and honor for me to arrive at Hyundai Motor Group, which I consider as the company with the fastest growth in technology, quality and business expansion in the automotive industry,” Raposo said.
“We are pleased to have Alain join Hyundai Motor Group,” said Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D. “In addition, Alain brings powertrain electrification experience, making us even stronger on our way to become the leading smart mobility solution provider.”
The carmaker said it plans to launch a total of 44 electrified vehicles, including 23 battery electric vehicle models, by 2025.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)