 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Lotte Insurance denies rumors of self-delisting plan

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 15:43       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 15:43
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Lotte Insurance said Friday that it would not consider delisting itself from the country’s main bourse Kospi, refuting rumors by some local media reports.

Followed by the nation’s sole bourse operator’s call for explanation on the delisting rumors, the insurance firm made its official announcement via DART -- the Financial Supervisory Service’s electronic disclosure board.

“This is to confirm that we are not considering to be delisted from the local market,” the statement read.

Media news outlets reported a day earlier that JKL Partners -- the private equity fund that had earlier bought Lotte Insurance -- would push ahead to buy stocks to delist the firm amid a lack of advantage of being listed in the local market.

In May last year, the local private equity firm acquired a 53.49 percent stake in Lotte Insurance from the country’s fifth-largest conglomerate Lotte Group at 373.4 billion won ($319 million).

After clarifying the rumors, Lotte Insurance saw its stocks gain in early trading hours, soaring at one point by as much as 18.45 percent. After erasing gains in later trading hours, the shares closed flat at 1,545 won.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114