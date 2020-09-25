 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor enters ‘Green Hell’ with high performance brand N

By Jo He-rim
Published : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:09       Updated : Sept 25, 2020 - 17:09
(Hyundai Motor)
(Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor said Friday it is participating in this year’s ADAC Total 24H Race to be held in Nurburgring, Germany, with three vehicles from its high-performance brand N.

Hyundai Motor said all of its three vehicles of Hyundai N -- i30 N TCR, Veloster N TCR and i30 Fastback N -- will compete in the contest from Sept. 26 to 27 to test their endurance. It is the fifth time the automaker is taking part in the race since 2016, the company said.

The Nurburgring circuit is a 25-kilometer course with 73 corners, and for its narrow roads at various elevations and sharp curves, it is dubbed, “The Green Hell,” according to Hyundai Motor.

Rankings will be determined in the order of the highest operating mileage within the 24 hours of the race.

How well the vehicle can endure the difficult driving conditions and the acceleration and turning capabilities are decisive factors that affect results of the race, Hyundai explained.

In this year’s competition, a total 103 vehicles from 21 classes will participate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the company said it will livestream the whole 24-hour race on its Hyundai Motor Driving Academy website (hyundai.24hracelive.com/kr) for the first time.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
