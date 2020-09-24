EV competition gets tougher in Korea

Tesla model 3 (Tesla)

The electric vehicle competition in South Korea is becoming fiercer with more local and foreign automotive brands launching their new electric cars in line with government support and the global environmental trends.



In the first half of this year, 22,267 electric vehicles were sold here, up 23 percent from the same period last year, according to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, although sales of EV passenger cars among them slightly declined 2.7 percent.



The surge was mainly led by American EV maker Tesla, which sold 7,080 units. It accounts for 43.4 percent of the total sales of electric passenger cars that stood at 16,359 units during the period.



Tesla accounted for 80.4 percent of the total sales of imported electric vehicles in August. Its affordable Model 3 sold 1,248 units, and sport utility vehicle Model X and luxury sedan Model S sold 42 units and 29 units, respectively, that month.



Audi has emerged as a dark horse to check Tesla’s dominance. Audi‘s e-tron has sold 595 units since its launch in July. In August, 177 cars were sold, outpaced only by Tesla’s Model 3.



Peugeot released the subcompact electric car e-208 and SUV e-2008 in July. During the month of August, the e-208 sold 42 units and one e-2008 unit was sold.



Mercedes-Benz sold 44 units of its EQC, the BMW i3s sold 10 units and the Jaguar I-PACE EV400 sold one unit last month. BMW, which is focusing on plug-in hybrids, is considering releasing its pure electric vehicle iX3 next year in Korea. Porsche is also planning to release its first electric vehicle, Taycan, in Korea in November.



Local companies are also gearing up to compete with their foreign rivals.



In the first half, Hyundai Motor’s electric cars saw its overall sales drop 2.9 percent due to a drop in passenger electric car sales despite the explosive growth of electric cargo trucks. Kia Motors also saw its sales drop 54.6 percent, down 23.7 percent from last year.





Hyundai Motor’s electric SUV Kona (Hyundai Motor)