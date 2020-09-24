Stuck in traffic? Enjoy Chuseok while playing BTS Universe Story

Chuseok, also known as the Korean Thanksgiving, is an annual ritual of family reunification. The scale of human migration on the roads is astounding, with cars stuck on highways for several hours. For children moaning “Are we there yet?” and bored adults habitually checking their smartphones, what better way to kill time than playing games? Here are a few recommendations.



1. BTS Universe Story





(BTS Universe Story screen capture)



Launched globally on Sept. 24, Netmarble’s BTS Universe Story is a storytelling game starring the 3D avatars of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Players can enjoy interactive, choose-your-own-adventure-style stories in which their choices throughout the game lead to different outcomes.



2. KartRider Rush+





KartRider Rush+ (Nexon)



KartRider Rush+, a mobile version of Nexon’s PC racing game KartRider, is perhaps the perfect game to blow away the stuffiness that heavy traffic brings. Similar to Nintendo’s Mario Kart, KartRider Rush+ offers dynamic racing with drifting controls optimized for mobile and booster skills that can overtake opponents in a split second.



3. Super Tank Blitz





A one-on-one battle in Super Tank Blitz (Super Tank Blitz screen capture)



Smilegate’s Super Tank Blitz is a simple 2D mobile tank battle game. Whoever destroys the opponent’s tank first wins, either by firing artillery shells or pushing it off a cliff. What sets Super Tank Blitz apart from other tank battle games is that users use their imagination and assemble their own tanks from the ground up like Lego. Each tank battle lasts less than 30 seconds, perfect for light users looking for a game that is easy and fun.



4. Guitar Girl





(Guitar Girl screen capture)



Too exhausted to play games? Then try Guitar Girl, a relaxing music game developed by Neowiz where players don’t have to do anything but tap on the screen. The game features a schoolgirl whose dream is to make people happy with her guitar. The goal is to help the girl get as many “likes” as possible on social media. A soothing guitar melody plays throughout the game, so headphones are a must.



5. Friends Tower





(Friends Tower screen capture)