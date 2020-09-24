Seoul demands explanation from N. Korea for civilian shooting death

South Korea demanded on Thursday that North Korea explain the killing of a South Korean fisheries official in its waters, condemning the act as “atrocious.”
North Korean soldiers shot dead a 47-year-old official affiliated with Seoul’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, who appeared to have been trying to defect to the North via sea, the military confirmed in Seoul. North Korean soldiers then burned his dead body, it added.
Pyongyang had neither admitted nor denied the killing as of press time.
The official disappeared Monday afternoon while on duty on board a patrol vessel in waters off the western border island of Yeonpyeong, the Defense Ministry said. He appeared to have drifted into North Korean waters, crossing the Northern Limit Line, the de facto inter-Korean maritime border, before being discovered by the North Korean officials.
“After analyzing intelligence, we have confirmed that North Korea has committed this atrocious act of shooting a South Korean and burning his dead body,” the ministry said.
Saying the North was solely responsible for the act, Seoul urged Pyongyang to provide an explanation and punish those responsible.
The officials from the Joint Chiefs of Staff said it is highly likely the missing official was attempting to defect when he jumped off the patrol vessel Monday, considering that he was wearing a life jacket, left his shoes behind on the vessel and was using an unidentified flotation device when discovered by the North Korean soldiers.
The man was found at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by the North Korean officials, who were wearing protective equipment and questioned him from a distance while leaving him in the water. At this time, the man appears to have expressed his desire to defect, according to a military official.
Later in the evening, North Korean soldiers shot the man following an “order from a superior,” and poured oil over the dead body to set it aflame. The South Korean military’s surveillance equipment set up on the island detected the flames at around 10:11 p.m. Tuesday.
The military lodged a complaint with the North on Wednesday via the United Nations Command communication line, but Pyongyang hasn’t responded yet.
The National Security Council convened an emergency meeting at Cheong Wa Dae at noon to discuss countermeasures.
South Korean authorities believe the North Korean troops killed the South Korean official on orders from their superiors, to prevent COVID-19 from entering the country.
Regardless of the motive, the killing of a South Korean citizen is expected to stoke tensions between the two Koreas amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea. Tensions escalated this June when the North blew up an inter-Korean liaison office within its territory to protest civilian groups from the South sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.
It is the first time North Korea has killed a civilian from the South in North Korea since July 2008. At that time, 53-year-old tourist Park Wang-ja was shot dead by a North Korean soldier at the North’s mountain resort Kumgangsan when she entered a military area restricted to civilians.
