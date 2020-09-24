Dolby Labs signs cinema solutions supply deal with S. Korean multiplex operator

Megabox Dolby Cinema (KPR)

Dolby Laboratories Inc., a US-based audio and imaging technology giant, said Thursday it has signed a deal to supply its advanced cinema solutions to local multiplex operator Megabox for the next five years.



Under the deal, Dolby Labs will provide its auditorium package to Megabox, starting with its movie theaters in Gyeonggi Province.



The value of the contract was not revealed.



The auditorium package consists of Dolby Labs' speakers, integrated media servers, cinema processors, and multichannel amplifiers.



Dolby Labs and Megabox have formed a close relationship since 2012. The two sides recently opened a premium cinema at a Megabox branch in Seoul using Dolby's advanced projection and audio equipment and technologies. (Yonhap)