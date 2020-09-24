Hyundai Motor Group works with leading AI scholars

Tomaso Poggio (Hyundai Motor Group)
Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has scouted Tomaso Poggio and Daniela Rus, experts on artificial intelligence, to work together on various projects of AI technology development.
Poggio and Rus are serving as technology consultants and have been giving advice on utilizing AI to build planning and technological strategies for new business models, to establish a global research organization and to set investment directions for research infrastructures.
Daniela Rus (Hyundai Motor Group)
Poggio, who heads the Center for Brains, Minds and Machine at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is considered as one of the founders of computational neuroscience.
Rus, a renowned roboticist who is also from MIT, is director of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. She is a class of 2002 MacArthur fellow and has conducted research on robots and autonomous driving, according to the automaker.
The company said it seeks to transform itself from an automobile manufacturer to a smart mobility firm, as the company is gearing up for future mobility including AI, autonomous technology, car sharing and electric vehicles.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)