Hyundai Motor Group works with leading AI scholars

Tomaso Poggio (Hyundai Motor Group)



Hyundai Motor Group said Thursday it has scouted Tomaso Poggio and Daniela Rus, experts on artificial intelligence, to work together on various projects of AI technology development.



Poggio and Rus are serving as technology consultants and have been giving advice on utilizing AI to build planning and technological strategies for new business models, to establish a global research organization and to set investment directions for research infrastructures.





Daniela Rus (Hyundai Motor Group)