Asiana Airlines launches ‘hotel-like’ flights to nowhere

(Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines will offer a special two-hour flight to nowhere next month, becoming the latest to join the new trend in aviation.



Known as the “hotel in the sky,” the airline’s A380 aircraft will fly out of Incheon Airport and travel over Gangneung in Gangwon Province, Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province, Gimhae in South Gyeongsang Province and Jeju Island, before coming back after a flight of one hour and 20 minutes on Oct. 24 and 25. Seats between passengers will be kept empty to allow for social distancing.



“We’ve decided to roll out this special service for those who miss flying, which has been difficult due to COVID-19,” one official at the airline said.



The tickets are priced from 205,000 to 305,000 won ($171-$260), which includes an in-flight meal, an amenity kit and discount coupons for the airline.



By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)