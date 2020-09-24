Samsung Display receives highest UL grade for zero waste

(Yonhap)





Samsung Display said Thursday the company has received the highest level of certification for its efforts to produce no industrial waste from Underwriters Laboratories as the first Korean manufacturer.



The Korean panel maker’s production site (line No.1) in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, obtained a platinum grade in the zero waste to landfill segment.



Underwriters Laboratories grants the platinum level for manufacturing sites that recycle all of their industrial waste, while giving gold for those reaching 95 to 99 percent and silver for 90 to 94 percent.



The No. 2 Asan line was awarded gold last year.



Samsung Display has been recycling impurities from the display manufacturing processes since 2004, and is operating a resource circulation center to separate and decompose waste products by material.



The company also reuses metal materials for the floors of its plants when remodeling the fab lines.



“The first Platinum grade certification means that Samsung Display is making efforts at a different level,” said Jeong Hyun-seok, president of UL Korea.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)