LG expands budget smartphone lineup with 3 new models

LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday added three new models to its budget smartphone lineup as the South Korean tech firm targets to expand its mobile sales.



The K62, the K52 and the K42 have been added to LG's K series family and will be launched next month starting in Europe. LG did not reveal prices of the new smartphones.



All three models have a 6.6-inch punch-hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a quad-rear camera setup. They all pack a 4,000-mAh battery.



The K42 sports a 13-megapixel (MP) main shooter, 5MP ultra wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera.



The K52 and the K62 share the same camera specs with the K42 except the main shooter. Both the K52 and the K62 have a 48MP main camera.



When it comes to the selfie camera, the K42 has an 8MP shooter, while the K52 sports a 13MP lens. The K62 boasts a 28MP camera on the front.



The K52 and the K62 are powered by MediaTek's MT6765 processor and have 4-gigabyte (GB) RAM. The K62 has 128GB internal storage, twice larger than the K52's memory space.



The K42 uses MediaTek's MT6762 chipset and has 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.



All three models support a microSD card slot that can expand memory up to 2 terabytes.



The three new devices do not support 5G telecommunication.



The K42 comes in four colors, while the K52 has three. The K62 will be sold in two colors: white and sky blue.



LG hopes the expansion of its budget smartphones can help its mobile business escape from a long slump.



LG's mobile communications business division posted an operating loss of 206.5 billion won ($176 million) in the second quarter of the year, extending its losses to 21 consecutive quarters. Its revenue also declined 18.9 percent on-year to 1.31 trillion won in the April-June period. (Yonhap)