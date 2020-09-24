 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Samsung Biologics to develop Kanaph Therapeutics' retinal disease treatment

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Sept 24, 2020 - 15:22       Updated : Sept 24, 2020 - 15:27
Kanaph Therapeutics' large molecule pipelines as listed on its official website. Samsung Biologics will contract develop KNP-301. (Kanaph Therapeutics)
Kanaph Therapeutics' large molecule pipelines as listed on its official website. Samsung Biologics will contract develop KNP-301. (Kanaph Therapeutics)
Samsung Biologics will contract develop Kanaph Therapeutics’ retinal disease treatment, the company announced Thursday.

Kanaph’s KNP-301 is a C3bg Inhibitor-VEGF binder novel drug candidate that treats dry and wet macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema.

Samsung Biologics will undertake all steps of the drug development, spanning cell line development, development process optimization and preclinical and clinical sample manufacturing.

“For a bioventure to trust its first pipeline development to us reflects the client‘s belief in our CDO (contract development organization) service quality,” Samsung Biologics CEO Kim Tae-han said. “By successfully developing this retinal disease treatment, whose core lies in the processing and lyophilization, we will show our CDO expertise to the world.”

Kanaph has a number of novel drug pipelines that are lined up to enter clinical phase trials.

“By partnering with Samsung Biologics, and through the network of contract research organizations and in-house experts, Kanaph will successfully complete global clinical trials,” said Lee Byoung-chul, CEO of Kanpah Therapeutics.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114