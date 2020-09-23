LG reports more virus cases at headquarters building, shifts to remote work

(Yonhap)



More employees of LG Electronics Inc. working at its headquarters building in Seoul have been infected with the new coronavirus, company officials said Wednesday, prompting the tech firm to expand its remote working system.



So far, five employees of LG Electronics have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two days, forcing the company to partially shutter the West Building of LG Twin Towers in Yeouido, western Seoul.



LG has closed floors six through nine of the building and ordered all employees working on those floors to receive virus tests.



To better curb virus infections inside the building, LG said all of its workers are ordered to work from home until Friday.



Last month, LG partially shuttered the East Building of LG Twin Towers after a child at its in-house day care center tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



LG Twin Towers is home to LG Group's main affiliates, including LG Electronics, LG Chem Ltd. and LG Display Co. (Yonhap)