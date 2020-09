Hyundai reveals exterior design of 2021 Sonata N Line

Hyundai Motor revealed Wednesday the exterior design of its 2021 Sonata N Line.The new Sonata N Line expands Hyundai’s midsize sedan lineup following the launch of the Sonata and Sonata Hybrid in 2019.“The 2021 Sonata N Line will attract more customers to both the rock-solid Sonata lineup and our increasingly popular N Line subbrand. Sonata N Line will appeal to customers who desire sporty styling in a sedan package,” said Lee Sang-yup, head of the Hyundai Global Design Center.Based on Hyundai’s “sensuous sportiness” design identity, Sonata N Line’s exterior styling appears bold and athletic. Sonata’s N Line has the signature cascading grille, bold front fascia, three air intakes and N Line badging.In a partnership with game company Nexon, Hyundai Motor said it will introduce its Sonata N Line-motivated carts to popular domestic mobile games KartRider Rush+ and PC game KartRider.By Shin Ji-hye ( shinjh@heraldcorp.com