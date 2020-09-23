[News Focus] Why are Koreans loyal to Korean cigarettes?

Cigarettes in a convenience store (Yonhap)

Smoking culture in South Korea has seen a great change in the past decades. Smoking indoors and in public areas have been banned, and the number of smokers has been decreasing amid rising health consciousness.



New preferences for flavored cigarettes and less smelly products are proving popular, as well as technologies developed to introduce new ways of using the tobacco leaves, by heating and not burning.



Still, one thing in Korea remains the same. Korean people are loyal to Korean cigarettes, even after over 30 years have passed since a nationwide ban on imported cigarettes was lifted.



KT&G, the country’s tobacco giant, maintains the largest market share of over 60 percent here, and has never ceded its top position.



According to Euromonitor International, KT&G took a 62.9 percent share in the conventional cigarette market in 2019, beating out globally prominent rivals.



The runner-up Philip Morris Korea lagged far behind the Korean company at 16.9 percent, while BAT Korea posted 12.5 percent. Japan Tobacco International was fourth, with 7.3 percent.





KT&G logo (KT&G)