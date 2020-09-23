KDCA head included on TIME 100 list of influential people

(Yonhap)



Jeong Eun-kyeong, South Korea's anti-virus czar, has been included on the TIME 100 list of the world's most influential people, the magazine announced Wednesday.



Jeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), is the only South Korean figure included on this year's list.



She has been serving as the "field commander" of the country's fight against COVID-19, which is said to be a global example. Many agree that she has gained public trust for her relevant role and work.



President Moon Jae-in noted her "decency and dedication" in his message to TIME.



She has been leading the nation's anti-virus efforts "to success by candidly interacting with the public, based on the principles of openness, transparency and democracy," he said.



"She has personally held daily briefings to release transparent updates on the number of confirmed cases; the origins of their infections; and the latest figures on tests, quarantine and treatment," Moon added. (Yonhap)

