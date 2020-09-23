[Monitor] Travel industry shrinks after COVID-19 outbreak

After the COVID-19 outbreak, South Korea saw its number of travel businesses decline by around 1,000 compared to last year.According to data from the Korea Tourism Association, there were 21,671 travel related firms operating in the country as of June.The figure fell 612 or 2.7 percent from the end of last year.The number of Korean travel companies began rising since 2015, surpassing 20,000 in 2017.The figure hit its peak of 22,609 in September last year, the data showed.