Business

Samsung, KDDI vet 5G networking slicing tech

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2020 - 11:17       Updated : Sept 23, 2020 - 11:17
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it has successfully verified an advanced 5G technology with Japanese telecom operator KDDI Corp. as the South Korean tech titan tries to expand its presence in next-generation wireless solutions.

Samsung and KDDI joined hands to demonstrate 5G network slicing technology in Tokyo with the Radio Access Network Intelligent Controller (RIC) platform that efficiently controls network resources.

Network slicing is considered a key technology for the 5G network, as it enables a physical network to be partitioned into multiple virtual networks to offer high-speed, low-latency communication.

Samsung, the world's leading smartphone producer, said the network slicing technology allows telecom operators to provide better services in sectors such as autonomous driving, cloud gaming and industrial internet of things solutions.

With their verification test results, Samsung and KDDI said they plan to suggest international standardization bodies set standards on the 5G network slicing.

Last year, Samsung was selected by KDDI to provide 5G network solutions for the Japanese firm's 5G commercial service launch.

Samsung, along with other local mobile carriers, helped Seoul launch the world's first commercial 5G network in April 2019. (Yonhap)
