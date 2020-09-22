 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Trying to cope with COVID-19 changes

Survey of 3,983 Seoul residents aged 10-89 in July, Aug. on changes in daily lives upon COVID-19

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 23, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Sept 23, 2020 - 11:01
Four out of 10 residents in Seoul said their mental health suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government showed. The survey was conducted online and analyzed by IBM‘s artificial intelligence chatbot.

As for reasons behind their mental health suffering, respondents cited economic hardship, lack of leisure and outdoor activities, sparse interaction with people, inconvenience in wearing masks and not being able to meet with family and friends.

Of the total, 9 percent said they had either been infected or were quarantined for infection fears, while 12 percent had family or close acquaintances infected or quarantined.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
