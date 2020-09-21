 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Protestant church groups fail to deliver highly anticipated decision on Jun Kwang-hoon

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Sept 21, 2020 - 19:47       Updated : Sept 21, 2020 - 19:47
 
Jun Kwang-hoon, a pastor and chief of the Christian Council of Korea (Yonhap)
Jun Kwang-hoon, a pastor and chief of the Christian Council of Korea (Yonhap)

Two major Protestant church groups -- the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church in Korea and the Presbyterian Church of Korea -- failed to make a decision in the case of the controversial Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon during their respective online general meetings on Monday.

The two church groups had planned to decide at the meetings whether they considered the Presbyterian pastor a cult leader. But the meetings did not run smoothly and not everyone had a chance to speak, partially due to technical difficulties and time constraints.

Jun is chief of the Christian Council of Korea. He recently caused controversy within the Protestant church communities by organizing mass political rallies in central Seoul demanding President Moon Jae-in’s resignation, despite the municipal government’s recommendation not to hold rallies due to the COVID-19 situation. He is also alleged to have made a statement that is against the Bible.

The groups explained that they decided to hold the meetings online for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voting was carried out by text message or by accumulating on-site election results from small groups of fewer than 50 people.

On Monday, the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church in Korea held a regular general meeting with 35 member churches including the Sae Eden Presbyterian Church. Only the executives of the General Assembly of Presbyterian Church in Korea gathered at the Sae Eden Presbyterian church, while around 1,500 delegates gathered in different churches to participate in the meeting through online channels.

Only the board members gathered at Dorim Church in Seoul for the Presbyterian Church of Korea’s meeting, and other members gathered in 37 different locations and participated online.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114