 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

6 more USFK-related Americans test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 21, 2020 - 15:08       Updated : Sept 21, 2020 - 15:08
US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
US base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek (Yonhap)
Three American service members and three others affiliated with the US military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea earlier this month, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on government chartered flights, while another service member, one civilian employee and two dependents arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights, according to the US military.

Four of them tested positive in their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering 14-day mandatory quarantine here, while the other tested positive in the second test required to exit the quarantine.

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 193, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.

USFK said it has not had an internal positive COVID-19 case since mid-April.

The US military earlier said an Osan base contractor -- who was announced on Sept. 5 as a confirmed case -- was in fact not a USFK affiliated member as he did not possess unlimited or unescorted access to USFK installations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114