LG Electronics to release hair growth helmet

LG Electronics Inc., a major home appliance maker in South Korea, said Monday it plans to launch a hair loss treatment device within this year.



South Korea's drug safety ministry recently approved the LG Pra.L MediHair as a laser apparatus for medical use, according to the company.



LG said its hair growth helmet is based on Low Level Light Therapy (LLLT), which was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia.



The wearable device combines 146 laser and 104 LED lights to stimulate hair follicle stem cells in the bulge region to support hair growth and slows down male pattern baldness, according to the company.



LG said a clinical study from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital showed that people who used its helmet saw improvement in hair density and hair thickness. Those who participated in the clinical trial used the helmet three times a week for 16 weeks.



LG launched its beauty brand PRA.L in 2017 to introduce household beauty appliances, such as an LED mask and facial cleanser for skin care.


