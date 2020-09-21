 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon to hold meeting on reforming prosecution, police, state spy agency

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 21, 2020 - 09:45       Updated : Sept 21, 2020 - 09:45
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will have a meeting later Monday to devise a strategy for his administration's push for reforming South Korea's prosecution service, police and state intelligence agency, the first Cheong Wa Dae session of its kind in 1 1/2 years.

Among major agenda items are plans to launch a non-prosecution unit to specialize in probing corruption among high-level government officials and introduce an autonomous police system as part of efforts to grant more investigative authority to police, according to an official.

Also to be discussed is the ongoing campaign to strengthen systemic measures to prohibit the National Intelligence Service (NIS) from getting involved in domestic politics.

The country's prosecution service, police and the NIS, which are dubbed "power institutions," have been viewed by many as being often swayed by politics, or politicized. The prosecution has also been regarded as having excessive power.

Attendees at the meeting include Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young and NIS chief Park Jie-won.

Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl and Police Commissioner-General Kim Chang-ryong are not on the list.

It comes amid controversies over allegations that Choo's son had received unjust, or illegal, favors especially in connection with sick leave during his 2017 military service.

A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that this week's strategy meeting on reforming the power institutions is not linked with the Choo scandal.

Moon presided over the previous session in February last year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114