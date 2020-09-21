Moon to hold meeting on reforming prosecution, police, state spy agency

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in will have a meeting later Monday to devise a strategy for his administration's push for reforming South Korea's prosecution service, police and state intelligence agency, the first Cheong Wa Dae session of its kind in 1 1/2 years.



Among major agenda items are plans to launch a non-prosecution unit to specialize in probing corruption among high-level government officials and introduce an autonomous police system as part of efforts to grant more investigative authority to police, according to an official.



Also to be discussed is the ongoing campaign to strengthen systemic measures to prohibit the National Intelligence Service (NIS) from getting involved in domestic politics.



The country's prosecution service, police and the NIS, which are dubbed "power institutions," have been viewed by many as being often swayed by politics, or politicized. The prosecution has also been regarded as having excessive power.



Attendees at the meeting include Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young and NIS chief Park Jie-won.



Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl and Police Commissioner-General Kim Chang-ryong are not on the list.



It comes amid controversies over allegations that Choo's son had received unjust, or illegal, favors especially in connection with sick leave during his 2017 military service.



A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that this week's strategy meeting on reforming the power institutions is not linked with the Choo scandal.



Moon presided over the previous session in February last year. (Yonhap)