Seoul stocks open tad higher on chip, auto gains

(Yonhap)



South Korean shares opened a tad higher Monday, led by chip and auto gains on the main bourse.



The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 5.67 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,418.07 in the first 15 minutes of trading.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.51 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advancing 0.84 percent.



Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, jumped 3.59 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors leaped 3.97 percent.



Internet portal giant Naver gained 0.5 percent, while its rival Kakao slipped 0.27 percent.



Leading chemical maker LG Chem dipped 3.45 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 0.33 percent.



Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 0.79 percent, and Celltrion retreated 0.86 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,162.75 won against the US dollar, down 2.45 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)



