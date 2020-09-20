 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea donates COVID-19 test kits worth 930 mln won to Afghanistan

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 20:47       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 20:47
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


South Korea has donated new coronavirus test kits worth 930 million won (US$800,000) to Afghanistan, according to diplomatic officials Sunday.

The some 40,000 test kits of the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) type were delivered on Saturday at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, according to the South Korean embassy in Afghanistan.

A handoff ceremony was held at the airport, attended by Rhee Zha-hyoung, South Korean ambassador to Afghanistan, and Ahmad Jawad Osmani, acting Afghan health minister.

Rhee explained that the South Korean people fully sympathize with the pain and troubles the Afghan people have experienced from the country‘s decades-long civil wars and conflicts.

Osmani thanked South Korea for the donation and promised to use the kits transparently, according to diplomats.

South Korea also plans to separately provide quarantine equipment worth $200,000 to Afghanistan.

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan stands at some 39,000 as of Sunday, according to data from Worldometers. The actual figure is feared to be much higher considering that the country has only conducted around 108,000 tests out of a population of 37.6 million. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114