 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Russia has no intel suggesting impending N. Korean SLBM test: Moscow official

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 19:50       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 19:50
(KCNA via Yonhap)
(KCNA via Yonhap)

Russia does not have any intelligence suggesting that North Korea is preparing to test-fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), a Moscow foreign ministry official has said amid speculation that Pyongyang could conduct a test next month.

Petr Ilichev, director of the department of international organizations at the Russian foreign ministry, said in an interview with the country‘s RIA Novosti news agency on Saturday that his country does not have any information of a possible North Korean SLBM test launch next month.

There has been speculation that the North could test-fire an SLBM or undertake other weapons provocations on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party on Oct. 10, which could be a new strategic weapon that leader Kim Jong-un pledged to show off in his New Year‘s Day message.

Ilichev stated that analysis on such a sensitive matter should be made cautiously, arguing that similar speculations in the past have often been made with political motives.

The Russian official also noted that if the North goes forward with a military provocation, it will only worsen the situation for the country, citing past strengthening of sanctions over military provocations.

North Korea is under multiple U.S. and U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions banning the testing of nuclear and ballistic missile technology. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114