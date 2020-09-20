 Back To Top
Business

LG Uplus partners with Google Cloud for 5G mobile edge computing tech

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2020 - 10:14       Updated : Sept 20, 2020 - 10:14
(LG Uplus Corp.)
(LG Uplus Corp.)

LG Uplus Corp., a major South Korean mobile carrier, said Sunday it is joining forces with Google to jointly develop 5G mobile edge computing (MEC) technology.

Under the partnership, LG Uplus will work with Google Cloud, which will provide its artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, to develop new services that utilize MEC on the telecom operator's 5G network.

MEC is a key technology in delivering ultra-low latency data communication in 5G networks, and it is expected to boost upcoming services, such as smart factories, autonomous cars and cloud gaming. It minimizes latency by providing a "shortcut" for data transmission through small-scale data centers.

LG Uplus demonstrated the technology last October by transferring a vehicle's live-video feed to a car at its rear as part of its self-driving vehicle project.

The new partnership comes as South Korean telecom operators have rushed to develop the budding 5G technology.

Major mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. joined hands with the country's largest food delivery operator Woowa Brothers Corp. last month to develop an autonomous robot delivery service using MEC.

Rival KT Corp. formed an alliance with global telecom operators, including US-based Verizon Wireless, earlier this year to develop global specifications and standards for 5G MEC interoperability. (Yonhap)
