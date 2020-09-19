S. Korea reports suspected case of coronavirus reinfection

Medical staff and health officials talk to visitors at a treatment booth stationed at Yonsei Severance Hospital in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean heath authorities are studying a possible case of a coronavirus reinfection found in a woman in her 20s, officials said Saturday.



"Research on a suspected reinfection case is under way in the country," Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said in a press briefing.



The patient, who was first diagnosed with COVID-19 in March, tested positive again in early April, he said.



The authorities believe the woman was likely infected through different routes, but more study is needed to reach a conclusion, Kwon said.



"We believe that each infection came from a different cluster, as have happened in other reinfection cases in foreign countries," he said.



South Korea reported 110 more virus cases on Saturday, with the majority tied to local cluster infections. The total caseload came to 22,893. (Yonhap)