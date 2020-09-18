2020 Korea Art Week to kick off Thursday

Participants look at the works on display at the Zaha Museum in Seoul during 2019 Korea Art Week.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold 2020 Korea Art Week from Thursday to Oct. 11.
The upcoming sixth Korea Art Week, organized by the Korea Arts Management Service, will look at the role of art in everyday life and at the power of art in the coronavirus pandemic era. The theme is “Your Life Is Art.”
Over 300 art museums and art event organizers have contributed to this year’s art week, which will be held in 30 cities throughout the country, making it possible for people in underserved areas to enjoy diverse arts experiences.
A total of 27 art tour routes have been planned for the week. Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, walking tours led by art professionals will be limited to 10 people per group. The tours are open to all, and reservations can be made on the 2020 Korea Art Week website, artweek.kr.
Tour participants will be required to strictly follow the government’s social distancing guidelines. For those who cannot join the walking tours, the Korea Arts Management Service has created six videos about the routes.
In response to the COVID-19 situation, the organizer has also prepared online programs such as a virtual reality art museum tour with audio guidance and a web platform where art can be purchased and auctioned.
The VR service is provided in conjunction with immersive online art-viewing platform operator Easel. The organizer said it will also provide this service in English to promote the artworks overseas.
The organizer also said prints would be this year’s focus. It will send out 250 print art kits to those who signed up to participate last week. This year’s art week will also support exhibitions and online and on-site events held by the Korea Print Photography Promotion Association.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)