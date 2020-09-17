Moon to meet Buddhist leaders over coronavirus response

(Yonhap)



President Moon Jae-in has invited a group of Buddhist community leaders to Cheong Wa Dae this week for discussions on efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday.



In the session to open at 11 a.m. Friday, Moon is expected to express his appreciation for cooperation by South Korea's Buddhist community in the antivirus fight, including the decision to suspend Buddhist services and other formal events.



Moon will likely request continued support for the government's campaign especially during the Chuseok holiday period to start at the end of this month.



It would be the second time for the president to host such a group meeting with Buddhist leaders at Cheong Wa Dae after the one in July last year.



Moon has actively sought to strengthen communication with local religious sectors in connection with the virus issue.



In August, he invited Roman Catholic and Protestant church leaders, separately, to his office, as some churches in Seoul and nearby areas emerged as sources of cluster infections. (Yonhap)