IOC welcomes Kyobo chairman as head of Youth Olympic committee

The International Olympic Committee has sent a congratulatory letter to life insurance firm Kyobo Life Chairman Shin Chang-jae, who has been appointed as the organizing chief for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.
While congratulating Shin’s appointment, Thomas Bach, the IOC president, expressed expectations for the quadrennial global sports event, which is scheduled to be held in Gangwon Province.
“Considering the chairman’s contributions to youth sports and cultural sectors, the coming Olympics will help the youth gather together and lead change in society,” said the IOC president in the letter.
The Kyobo chairman was appointed to the organizing committee of the international event on Sept. 3. Having served as the board chairman of the Daesan Cultural Foundation for the past 20 years, Shin has long supported youth events in the cultural and sports sectors.
In his reply to the IOC, he vowed to help young athletes learn the spirit of collaboration and embracement during the Olympic Games and to become global citizens.
By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com
)